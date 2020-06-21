Global  

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13.1 million Lotto 649 jackpot

CP24 Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
No winning ticket was sold for the $13.1 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
