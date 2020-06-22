Global  

Ontario sees another dip in new COVID-19 cases today

CP24 Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario continues to trend downward with fewer than 200 new cases reported once again today.
 Today New York City will enter phase two of reopening just weeks after it was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. According to the World Health Organization, there were 183,000 new cases yesterday.

