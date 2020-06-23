NASCAR drivers rally around Bubba Wallace on same day as confederate flag stunt
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () NASCAR drivers have rallied around Bubba Wallace to show their support for the African American driver at the Talledega Speedway. Drivers and crews pushed Wallace's car down the speedway and walked alongside him. The show of support happened on the same day as a private plane flew a confederate flag over the racetrack.
As federal authorities descended on Talladega Superspeedway on Monday to investigate the discovery of a noose in Wallace's garage stall, the entire industry rallied around the Cup Series' only Black driver. (6-22-20)
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace says 'This will not break me' after a noose is found in his garage in Talladega. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to give their reactions to this..
