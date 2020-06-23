Global  

NASCAR drivers rally around Bubba Wallace on same day as confederate flag stunt

SBS Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
NASCAR drivers have rallied around Bubba Wallace to show their support for the African American driver at the Talledega Speedway. Drivers and crews pushed Wallace's car down the speedway and walked alongside him. The show of support happened on the same day as a private plane flew a confederate flag over the racetrack.
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: NASCAR Rallies Around Bubba Wallace as FBI Investigates Noose

NASCAR Rallies Around Bubba Wallace as FBI Investigates Noose 02:45

 As federal authorities descended on Talladega Superspeedway on Monday to investigate the discovery of a noose in Wallace's garage stall, the entire industry rallied around the Cup Series' only Black driver. (6-22-20)

