Ajit Jogi: First chief minister of Chhattisgarh dies at 74 | Oneindia News



Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh died today afternoon. The 74-year-old had been in hospital for a few days. His son Amit Jogi made the announcement on Twitter. Ajit Jogi suffered two.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:27 Published on May 29, 2020

Coronavirus: Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31st as cases soar past 30,000 | Oneindia News



Maharashtra, the state worst hit by coronavirus, has extended the lockdown in the state till May 31. The Uddhav Thackeray government decided to extended the lockdown with the number of cases rising.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:31 Published on May 17, 2020