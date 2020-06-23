Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walmart Canada faces backlash over sale of ‘All Lives Matter’ T-shirt

CP24 Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Walmart Canada is facing a huge backlash online after a shopper pointed out that the company is selling an “All Lives Matter” T-shirt through their website.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Walmart removes Mississippi flag from stores

Walmart removes Mississippi flag from stores 01:07

 Walmart said it will not display in its stores the flag of the U.S. state of Mississippi, which includes a Confederate flag emblem, and is separately reviewing if items sold on its website in Canada breached its terms after online outrage over "All Lives Matter" products on the site. Fred Katayama...

Related videos from verified sources

How The Canadian Fashion Industry Hopes To Spark Change During Black Lives Matter Movement [Video]

How The Canadian Fashion Industry Hopes To Spark Change During Black Lives Matter Movement

Canada's fashion industry is stepping up to show its solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, but there's still a long way to go. ET Canada's Sangita Patel sat down with fashion creators Kyrs..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:42Published
Starbucks Under Fire After Banning Workers From Wearing Pro-Black Lives Matter Apparel [Video]

Starbucks Under Fire After Banning Workers From Wearing Pro-Black Lives Matter Apparel

Starbucks Under Fire After Banning Workers From Wearing Pro-Black Lives Matter Apparel Starbucks has recently found itself in hot water after Buzzfeed News discovered employees were not allowed to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Walmart Canada investigating after outrage over 'All Lives Matter,' 'Blue Lives Matter' apparel

 After social media users expressed outrage Tuesday that an "All Lives Matter" shirt was for sale on Walmart Canada's website, the company said it was...
CBC.ca

'All Lives Matter' shirt removed from Walmart Canada's website after backlash

 A T-shirt displaying an 'All Lives Matter' slogan on Walmart Canada's website appears to have been taken down after backlash this week.
CTV News


Tweets about this

BCISLEMAN

Bill Both Walmart Canada faces backlash for selling "All Lives Matter" T-shirts https://t.co/5kelS2Qsxi The backlash is deserved. 23 hours ago

stillnotdefined

June 19💓 | psn: mylittleonesie RT @CP24: Walmart Canada faces backlash over sale of ‘All Lives Matter’ T-shirt https://t.co/5AFyvwjyoa https://t.co/bDcf6HJs8W 1 day ago

bmyska

Barbara (blackface Trudeau is bankrupting Canada) RT @mmccdenier: Walmart Canada Faces Backlash For Selling ‘All Lives Matter’ T-Shirts The company is also selling “Blue Lives Matter” shirt… 1 day ago

mysportschatter

KD Walmart Canada faces backlash for selling "All Lives Matter" T-shirts https://t.co/3s0r47QDlc 1 day ago

mmccdenier

SharonSisterUpstairs #RecklessYahoo #PPC Walmart Canada Faces Backlash For Selling ‘All Lives Matter’ T-Shirts The company is also selling “Blue Lives Matte… https://t.co/XcZOvQwJaF 1 day ago

TheBloggins

Bill Bloggins Meanwhile at WalMart... https://t.co/l3DGLL0xsj 1 day ago

sidontae

Siddy Walmart Canada faces backlash for selling "All Lives Matter" T-shirts https://t.co/MYuhraLN5R 2 days ago

paulmelanson007

Paul Melanson Walmart Canada faces backlash for selling "All Lives Matter" T-shirts https://t.co/Ry0OU7MxxB 2 days ago