Tornado touches down at Sturgeon Lake, Environment Canada confirms
Tornado touches down at Sturgeon Lake, Environment Canada confirms
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 (
35 minutes ago
)
Environment Canada confirms a tornado touched down at Sturgeon Lake in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
