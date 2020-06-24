|
|
|
Niagara police seize $767,000 worth of stolen N95 masks and hand sanitizer
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Niagara Regional Police have seized $767,000 worth of stolen N95 masks and hand sanitizer and have arrested a Woodbridge man in connection with the theft.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Airports And Flying Amid The Coronavirus
Public health experts caution that summer travel should not be on your radar yet.
According to HuffPost, medical experts still do not recommend nonessential travel.
If you must travel for essential..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38Published
|
Machete-wielding man subdued by police in NYC
This is the moment a machete-wielding man was subdued by police on the covid-stricken streets of New York City. NYPD officers worked with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to pacify the man and fit..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:22Published
|
Tweets about this
|