Related videos from verified sources Black Stars, Creatives & Activists Set to Take Over White A-Lister Instagram Accounts In #ShareTheMicNow Campaign | THR News



A host of Black stars, writers, businesswomen and activists are set to take over the Instagram accounts of A-list white actresses, authors, fashion designers, athletes and politicians as part of the.. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this