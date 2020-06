Boiling ramen noodles a weapon in vicious feud between B.C. high school girls Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

A 14-year-old B.C. girl has been convicted of assault and assault with a weapon after throwing a bowl of hot ramen noodles into the chest of a rival following a month-long war on social media. 👓 View full article

