Cliffs of Fundy set to become UNESCO Global Geopark this month Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Cliffs of Fundy is expected to become a UNESCO Global Geopark on July 10. Those who have been calling for the designation say they hope to boost tourism and shine a positive light on a community that has grappled with a devastating tragedy. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this