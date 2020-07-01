Global  

Ford wishes Ontarians a happy Canada Day, urges them to continue following health advice

CP24 Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford wished Ontario residents a happy Canada Day on Wednesday, while urging them to follow public health advice as they celebrate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to Canadian medical staff to mark Canada Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to Canadian medical staff to mark Canada Day 00:54

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged to visit frontline workers in Canada after hearing how they have been battling the coronavirus outbreak. William and Kate held a video call with six members of staff, who sat socially distanced in their blue scrubs, from Fraser Health’s Surrey Memorial...

