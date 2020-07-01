Ford wishes Ontarians a happy Canada Day, urges them to continue following health advice
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 (
42 minutes ago) Premier Doug Ford wished Ontario residents a happy Canada Day on Wednesday, while urging them to follow public health advice as they celebrate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
8 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged to visit frontline workers in Canada after hearing how they have been battling the coronavirus outbreak. William and Kate held a video call with six members of staff, who sat socially distanced in their blue scrubs, from Fraser Health’s Surrey Memorial...
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to Canadian medical staff to mark Canada Day 00:54
Related videos from verified sources
Hundreds join to celebrate a Dunkirk hero's 100th birthday
One of the 'forgotten heroes of Dunkirk' who faced a lonely 100th birthday in lockdown says he was overwhelmed after hundreds turned out to celebrate.Eric Taylor stood and waved as countless well..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago
This many people feel happier after acting spontaneously
The average American makes 6,709 spontaneous decisions every year, according to new research.A brand new survey of 2,000 American respondents found, when including decisions such as getting coffee,..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago
Tweets about this