Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
• Americas •
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
Americas News
>
Toronto to open cooling centres as heat warning issued for city
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Toronto to open cooling centres as heat warning issued for city
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 (
50 minutes ago
)
A heat warning has been issued for Toronto as temperatures are expected to rise significantly over the next few days.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Premier League
Coronavirus disease 2019
Hong Kong
Germany
New York City
California
European Union
Vladimir Putin
West Bank
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Black Lives Matter
Bobby Bonilla
Harvey Weinstein
Adam Savage
Jada Pinkett Smith
WORTH WATCHING
Cuomo to Trump: 'Admit you were wrong'
Guardiola on Leroy Sane: I would have loved him to stay
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong protests
Leroy Sane: In Profile