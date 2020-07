Related videos from verified sources Covid-Tracing Apps May be Ransomware in Disguise



Cybersecurity firms warn that you should beware when downloading any contact-tracing apps to your devices. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:10 Published 6 days ago Covid-19 contact tracing app switched to Apple-Google model



Nearly a month on from Prime Minister Boris Johnson claiming the NHS Track and Trace app would be "world-beating", the Government has announced a major U-turn, ditching attempts to build the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published 2 weeks ago Contact tracing app U-turn



Matt Hancock says the govt contact-tracing app trials revealed it cannot be used "effectively" on iPhones. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:07 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this