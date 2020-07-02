Police operation underway at Rideau Hall

Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued 3-year-old child after they during a terrorist attack in Sopore on July 01. The child was sitting beside his dead relative during the attack. Police consoled terrified child while taking him to his mother. 1 CRPF jawan and a civilian lost their lives while 2 CRPF...
City Hall Park in New York was filled with protesters for the third night running on Thursday (June 26), who danced and sang songs while protesting police brutality and honoring the victims of police..