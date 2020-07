Video credit: ANI - Published 3 days ago COVID update: PM's warning as country enters Unlock 2; caseload at 5.65 lakh, death toll nearing 17,000 mark 01:29 As the country is moving into the second phase of unlocking the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister warned the citizens against growing carelessness since the Unlock 1 started. Countrywide cases have mounted to 5.65 lakh, while the death toll is staring at 17,000 mark. Maharashtra...