Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trudeau government drops $912-million contract with WE Charity

National Post Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The Trudeau government has decided to yank management of a $912-million contract from WE Charity in a “mutually agreed upon decision” after a week of controversy.

“While WE Charity launched the program and saw over 35,000 applications within the first week, including 64% of applicants identifying as visible minorities, 23% from rural Canada, and 10% individuals from LGBTQ2 communities, moving forward they will not be managing the program,” minister Bardish Chagger said in an email.

· Ethics commissioner monitoring stories of Liberals' WE Charity grants, while Tories call for procurement ombudsman review
· Sean Speer: Opposition to WE Charity shows Tories lack a basic theory of statecraft

On June 29, the National Post reported that WE Charity had received five sole-source contracts from the federal government since 2017 worth a total of $120,000, according to public records.

Four of the five contracts were in the last 15 months, with the most recent one (January 2020) being the largest at $40,000.

Contracts are considered sole-source when they are handed directly to a specific supplier, without giving a chance to other organizations to provide competing bids.

In addition, WE Charity has received $5.2 million in grants and contributions from the federal government since 2017. That’s five times the amount received between 2012 and 2016, public records show.

“This is a mutually agreed upon decision,” the government said. “The Government of Canada and WE Charity will work together to ensure that the volunteers who have applied and been placed won’t be adversely affected. WE Charity has also decided to return any funds that had already been received.”

More to come
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

How Did a UK Company with Only 16 Employees Get a $135 Million Contract Amid COVID-19? [Video]

How Did a UK Company with Only 16 Employees Get a $135 Million Contract Amid COVID-19?

How did a company with 16 employees get its hands on a $135 million PPE contract during the coronavirus pandemic?

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Trudeau defends WE charity contract amid allegations of conflict

 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government’s decision to contract out the administration of its new Canada Student Service Grant (CSSG) program...
CTV News

WE Charity saw resignations, departures from senior ranks before getting $900M government contract

 A charity under scrutiny after receiving a contract to administer a $900 million government program has gone through an organizational upheaval over the past few...
CBC.ca

WE Charity co-founder said PMO 'called' to award $900M student-grant program day after it was announced

 OTTAWA – A co-founder of WE Charity claimed in a June 12 conference call that the Prime Minister’s Office contacted the organization directly in April to...
National Post


Tweets about this