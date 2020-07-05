Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

P.E.I. reports 2 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 5

CBC.ca Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
P.E.I. has reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total active cases in the province to five.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: India reports more than 24000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: India reports more than 24000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News 02:52

 India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, with the Union Health Ministry saying 24,850 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday. The total is now 6,73,165, making India the fourth worst-hit nation after the US, Brazil and Russia. India...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vikram Chandra on world's largest Covid facility, need for ICU beds [Video]

Vikram Chandra on world's largest Covid facility, need for ICU beds

With close to 25,000 cases reported in 24 hours, India's Covid tally has crossed the 6.7 lakh mark. There seems to be a surge in numbers from southern states such as Andhra Pradesh with close to 1000..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:12Published
Hoboken Mayor Confirms Highest 2-Day Total Of New COVID-19 Cases Since Mid-May [Video]

Hoboken Mayor Confirms Highest 2-Day Total Of New COVID-19 Cases Since Mid-May

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced Saturday the city recently saw its highest two-day total of new COVID-19 cases since mid-May. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published
COVID-19: UP sees spike of 1,155 cases in 24 hours [Video]

COVID-19: UP sees spike of 1,155 cases in 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Awanish K Awasthi on July 05 briefed the detail reports of COVID-19 situation in the state. He said in the last 24 hours 1,155 new cases of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Pakistan produces own ventilators as cases surge

 Pakistan on Sunday reported 4,072 new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 202,955 with 4,118 deaths
Independent Also reported by •WorldNewsNew Zealand Herald

Victoria confirms 64 new coronavirus cases as Scott Morrison backs suburban lockdowns

 Another 64 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Victoria, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,159.
SBS Also reported by •NaturalNews.comWorldNews

Victoria to lock down high-risk coronavirus areas after reporting another 64 new cases

 Another 64 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Victoria, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,159.
SBS Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this