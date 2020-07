You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bob Rae named new Canadian ambassador to the United Nations Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is naming Bob Rae as Canada's new ambassador to the United Nations.

CTV News 2 hours ago



Bob Rae named Canadian ambassador to the United Nations Former interim Liberal leader Bob Rae will be Canada's new ambassador to the United Nations. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment in a press...

CBC.ca 2 hours ago





Tweets about this