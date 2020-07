All of Ontario now in Stage 2 of reopening: Ford Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Every community in Ontario will now soon be in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan after Premier Doug Ford said the agricultural towns of Leamington and Kingsville Ont. could join. 👓 View full article

