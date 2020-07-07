White House defends Trump COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the state of the coronavirus in the US right now is "not good." He said that cases have doubled in a week and a half as states and cities attempt to reopen their economies. It comes as the White House defends the US President's claim that 99 per cent of COVID-19 cases are 'totally harmless'. 👓 View full article

