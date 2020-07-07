Global  

Ontario reports its second lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 in months

CP24 Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting 112 new cases of COVID-19, marking the continuation of a pronounced downward trend.
