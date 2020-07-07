Ontario reports its second lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 in months

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 6 This weekend we officially surpassed the 20,000 mark for the number of COVID-19 cases in our state. The State Health Department is also reporting 534 deaths, more than double the amount of cases..

COVID-19: Delhi crosses 1 lakh mark, reports 1379 new cases India became the third worst affected country in the world due to COVID-19 on July 06. The confirmed cases in India will soon cross 7 lakh mark. Maharashtra recorded 5,368 new COVID-19 cases and 204..

With 22,252 new COVID cases, India crosses 7-lakh mark India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 7 lakh mark with 22,252 new cases and 467 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,948..

Ontario reports 121 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number in more than a week Ontario is reporting its lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 in more than a week.

Europeans start traveling urging second wave of COVID-19 to come The number of cases of coronavirus infection worldwide exceeded 10 million on June 28, a report from the Johns Hopkins University said. The virus has claimed the...

