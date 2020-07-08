Global  

Ontario reports 118 new cases of COVID-19

CP24 Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The province reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, holding steady from Tuesday’s count and staying below the average of the past week.
News video: COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 8

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 8 00:29

 COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are quickly rising in Nevada. There are now 23,000 coronavirus cases in our state which is more than double what it was last month.

