Ontario reports 118 new cases of COVID-19
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The province reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, holding steady from Tuesday’s count and staying below the average of the past week.
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 8 00:29
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are quickly rising in Nevada. There are now 23,000 coronavirus cases in our state which is more than double what it was last month.
