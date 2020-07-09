New Inuktut TV channel launches on Nunavut Day to show original content from Inuit regions
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Nunavut is getting a new, all Inuktut TV channel this year. Inuit TV, which was announced on Nunavut Day, will have Inuktut programming in dialects from all Inuit regions, including Greenland.
