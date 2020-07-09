Independent investigator to determine extent of anti-Indigenous racism in B.C. health-care system
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Independent investigator Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond said Thursday that her investigation into B.C.'s health-care system will be multi-phased, wide-ranging, and will seek to determine the range and extent of anti-Indigenous racism in the system, and how it affects care.
