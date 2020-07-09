Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Independent investigator to determine extent of anti-Indigenous racism in B.C. health-care system

CBC.ca Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Independent investigator Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond said Thursday that her investigation into B.C.'s health-care system will be multi-phased, wide-ranging, and will seek to determine the range and extent of anti-Indigenous racism in the system, and how it affects care.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Engineers in Chennai invent 'etiicos' to connect with COVID-19 patients, doctors

Engineers in Chennai invent 'etiicos' to connect with COVID-19 patients, doctors 02:05

 A group of engineers in Chennai have come up with a technology to form a bridge between COVID-19 patients and health workers. The device name is called "etiicos COVID-19 Patient Care System." It inter-connects patients and attendees wirelessly within 1kilo meter radius circles. More than 100 patients...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chennai: Engineers develop ‘etticos’ to connect covid patients & docs, nurses [Video]

Chennai: Engineers develop ‘etticos’ to connect covid patients & docs, nurses

Chennai engineers developed a technology to connect doctors, nurses & covid patients in order to avoid contact frequently. The device is called ‘etiicos Covid-19 patient care system’. It connects..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:40Published
Students demand change for racial inequality in All Black Lives Matter march [Video]

Students demand change for racial inequality in All Black Lives Matter march

Dozens of people gather in Marble Arch in London in a All Black Lives Matter protest. The demonstrators walked from Hyde Park to Downing Street through Oxford street, in protest of racial inequality..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Health Care Professionals Worried About Increase Of Coronavirus Cases Involving Younger People [Video]

Health Care Professionals Worried About Increase Of Coronavirus Cases Involving Younger People

CBS4's Hank Tester spoke with health care professionals at Jackson Health System about the uptick in cases.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:05Published

Tweets about this