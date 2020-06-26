Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police responding to reported shooting at Scarborough Town Centre

CP24 Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Police are responding to reports of a shooting at the Scarborough Town Centre.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boy, eight, killed in Alabama shopping centre shooting [Video]

Boy, eight, killed in Alabama shopping centre shooting

An eight-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at an Alabama shopping centre that left three other people injured, police said. Hoover police chief Nick Derzis said the child was killed in the shooting..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Two dead in shooting at Walmart distribution center in California [Video]

Two dead in shooting at Walmart distribution center in California

A shooting on Saturday at a Walmart distribution centre in Red Bluff, California killed one employee and left several others injured, according to authorities. Police officers killed the shooter, a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published
Suspect shot dead and six people injured in Glasgow incident [Video]

Suspect shot dead and six people injured in Glasgow incident

A suspect has been shot dead by police after six people were injured, including an officer, during a major incident at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Glasgow. Police Scotland said a male suspect was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this