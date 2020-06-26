Police responding to reported shooting at Scarborough Town Centre

An eight-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at an Alabama shopping centre that left three other people injured, police said. Hoover police chief Nick Derzis said the child was killed in the shooting..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
A suspect has been shot dead by police after six people were injured, including an officer, during a major incident at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Glasgow. Police Scotland said a male suspect was..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published