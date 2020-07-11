Global  
 

Environment Canada warns conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Toronto

CP24 Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Environment Canada is warning that current weather conditions in Toronto are favourable for the development of funnel clouds that in rare cases could turn into a landspout tornado.
News video: Natural phenomena: Cold core funnels appear in Canadian sky

Natural phenomena: Cold core funnels appear in Canadian sky 00:40

 A cold core funnel is a vertically tilted rotating column of air under a rapidly growing convective cloud, but the atmospheric conditions are different than those conditions that produce typical funnel clouds or tornadoes. These were captured on camera outside of Carstairs, Canada.

