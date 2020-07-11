Environment Canada warns conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Toronto Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Environment Canada is warning that current weather conditions in Toronto are favourable for the development of funnel clouds that in rare cases could turn into a landspout tornado. 👓 View full article

A cold core funnel is a vertically tilted rotating column of air under a rapidly growing convective cloud, but the atmospheric conditions are different than those conditions that produce typical funnel clouds or tornadoes. These were captured on camera outside of Carstairs, Canada.

