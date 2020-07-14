World Population Could Peak Decades Ahead of U.N. Forecast, Study Asserts

Video credit: Veuer - Published 1 day ago Immunity From the Coronavirus Can Go Away Within Weeks, a New Study Reveals 00:54 Herd immunity is a topic many in the scientific community have talked about with regards to the coronavirus. It’s the theory that says a population will be immune to the virus once at least 60% of the people catch it. However, a new study out of the United Kingdom is casting doubt on that idea.