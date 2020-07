Residents in Brampton neighbourhood advised to shelter in place after gas line struck Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Residents in a Brampton neighbourhood are being told to shelter in place after a gas line was struck in the area. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Council clutter up pavement with giant ugly plant pots



Barmy town hall chiefs have been blasted for endangering pedestrians by cluttering up a pavement- with a gigantic PLANT POT. Residents living in the King's Heath area of Birmingham have branded.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:06 Published on June 8, 2020

Tweets about this