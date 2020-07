Tynan Phillips RT @allthecdnpoli: "Ha Vi Doan's proposed class-action lawsuit filed in Federal Court seeks unspecified damages for her and other Canadians… 1 minute ago Julie RT @pjhuffstutter: Green Plains sues Archer Daniels Midland, alleging ethanol market manipulation. Green Plains filed the proposed class ac… 20 minutes ago Josephine Bau RT @CP24: Proposed class-action lawsuit led by former constable alleges racism in RCMP https://t.co/gEKtaOwCBH https://t.co/w9WnBi12cc 23 minutes ago CP24 Proposed class-action lawsuit led by former constable alleges racism in RCMP https://t.co/gEKtaOwCBH https://t.co/w9WnBi12cc 46 minutes ago PJ Huffstutter Green Plains sues Archer Daniels Midland, alleging ethanol market manipulation. Green Plains filed the proposed cla… https://t.co/GxzjcfczT7 2 hours ago Okalik Eegeesiak RT @CBCIndigenous: Proposed class action lawsuit led by former Indigenous constable alleges racism in RCMP https://t.co/FCMibDc3Yt 2 hours ago Michael Bramadat-Willcock RT @brennaowen: today for @cdnpressnews 👇🏼 One of the 1st Indigenous women to join the RCMP in Manitoba, Margorie Hudson, is the lead plain… 3 hours ago Marie Symonds RT @SH_BordenColley: Proposed class action lawsuit led by former constable alleges racism in RCMP | CBC News https://t.co/MKrZkZjb16 4 hours ago