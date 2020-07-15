Even zero new cases 'would not signify victory' against COVID-19, Peel's top public health official warns
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Peel Region’s top public health official says that he is ‘hopeful’ that a day could soon be coming where there will be zero new cases of COVID-19 but he is warning that such a milestone “would not signify victory by a mile” and that residents are just going to have to get used to living with the threat posed by the virus.
