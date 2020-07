You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man killed by California police was suspect in two attempted murders



The man shot and killed by police Monday in Chula Vista was wanted on suspicion of two attempted murders and was a subject of interest in a third shooting, police said. Credit: KSWB Duration: 01:51 Published 14 hours ago City Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In Fatal Stabbing



City Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In Fatal Stabbing Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:25 Published 4 days ago UP Congress chief detained while going to Sonbhadra to meet tribal families



Police detained Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on July 16 while he was going to Sonbhadra along with three other party workers. He was going to Umbha village in Sonbhadra to meet.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this