Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters

CBC.ca Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career [Video]

New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career

Justin Trudeau is embroiled in yet another ethics scandal. This latest scandal is connected to the WE Charity slated to run a $660 million program for students unable to find summer work due to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
A Timeline Of The Trudeaus And We Charity [Video]

A Timeline Of The Trudeaus And We Charity

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under an ethics investigation over his family's relationship with We Charity.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:46Published
PM’s father defends visit to Greece during lockdown [Video]

PM’s father defends visit to Greece during lockdown

The Prime Minister’s father, Stanley Johnson, has defended his decision to travel to Greece – and making social media posts regarding the journey.The comments came after Boris Johnson’s father..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Canada still working with China on COVID-19 vaccine despite delay: Trudeau

 The federal government is still in talks with China over moving forward with clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told...
CTV News

Trudeau government contributed $1.18 million to WE Day event in 2017 during which PM's mother was likely paid to speak

 OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked WE Charity to host a 2017 Canada Day event on Parliament Hill, the organization’s co-founder said, for which the...
National Post

Unlike in SNC scandal, Trudeau could be forced to testify about WE Charity actions

 OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces multiple parliamentary investigations over his handling of a sole-sourced contract to WE Charity, but unlike...
National Post


Tweets about this

wayneborean

Wayne Borean @usayorkshire @CANZUK @IoWBobSeely You know what really annoys me? Boris Johnston and Donald Trump make Justin Trud… https://t.co/fR9f7CX0gJ 3 minutes ago

mataliandy

𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚢 𝚖𝚊𝚜𝚔 𝟺 𝚄𝚁 𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚕𝚝𝚑 RT @Wek1958: @AndrewFeinberg @realDonaldTrump German Chancellor Angela Merkel - doctorate in chemistry and is fluent in Russian. Canadian… 5 minutes ago

trstdtravlr

trstdtravlr rumours of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Won’t Cross the Border for Washington Summit 11 minutes ago

Kanuckler

Captain Canada RT @sunlorrie: If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government have no plans to impose a capital gains tax on the sale of residential h… 35 minutes ago

CSUnited2014

CSUnited @Amy_Siskind Remember when @JustinTrudeau TROLLED @realDonaldTrump ? Yes America, Trumps granddaddy was a PIMP and… https://t.co/307luHGhwN 38 minutes ago