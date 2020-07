SNFU frontman Mr. Chi Pig remembered by Edmonton fans and musicians Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mr. Chi Pig, whose real name was Ken Chinn, has died at 57. He was the eccentric frontman of Canadian hardcore punk band SNFU, which formed in Edmonton in 1981. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this