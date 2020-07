RCMP say motor coach has rolled in Alberta, reports of multiple injuries Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

RCMP in Alberta say there are reports that multiple people are injured after a bus rollover on a highway that runs between Jasper and Banff National Parks. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Multiple injuries in bus rollover south of Jasper: RCMP Several RCMP detachments responded to a motor coach rollover on Highway 93 between Jasper and the Columbia Icefields, multiple injuries have been reported.

CTV News 1 day ago





Tweets about this