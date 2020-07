Tornado warning issued for Peel Region, Halton Hills, Milton: Environment Canada Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Central Ontario extending from London, Ont. to Brampton and Mississauga is now under a tornado warning while Environment Canada says Toronto and much of the GTA can expect severe thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon. 👓 View full article

