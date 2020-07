You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A Black Police Officer Speaks Out Against the Rodney King Attack



In this clip from a 1992 Oprah Show episode following the Rodney King verdict, a Black police officer from Los Angeles receives a standing ovation from the audience for denouncing the brutal attack on.. Credit: OWN - Affiliate Duration: 02:44 Published 19 hours ago Off-duty cop saves boy from shark in nick of time



An off-duty officer was walking along a Florida beach when he spotted a shark’s fin heading toward a young boy.Cocoa Beach Police Officer Adrian Kosicki jumped in the water without hesitation...and.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:09 Published 23 hours ago Patrol responds to report of a baby deer trapped in well



A frightened baby deer had fallen into a building window well that was, indeed, too deep for the white-spotted baby deer to climb out of. But the animal, described as over-caffeinated, didn't.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Veteran B.C. police officer not expected to survive after attack while off duty A police officer from Abbotsford, B.C., who was beaten while off duty in the Kootenays is not expected to survive his injuries, the Abbotsford Police Department...

CBC.ca 2 days ago





Tweets about this