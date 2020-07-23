Fire trucks are seen outside Chinese consulate in Houston amid reports of closure

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources China Vows Retaliation After Ordered To Close Houston Consulate



Gwen Baumgardner reports Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has publicly criticized the Chinese government. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:48 Published 11 hours ago U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate



China called the demand "an outrageous and unjustified move which will sabotage China-U.S. relations." This report produced by Zachary Goelman. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12 Published 13 hours ago 29-Year Veteran Texas Fire Captain Dies After Weeks-Long Battle With COVID-19



Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line-of-duty -- from COVID-19.Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking the city to join him in praying for the family of Captain Leroy.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this vdp RT @NBCNews: Fire trucks were seen parked outside of the Chinese Consulate in Houston after nearby residents saw smoke billowing from the b… 7 hours ago