Fire trucks are seen outside Chinese consulate in Houston amid reports of closure
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Fire trucks were seen parked outside of the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, responding to calls from nearby residents who saw smoke billowing from the building. Video shot by local broadcaster NBC showed several individuals clad in black shirts spraying water over a burnt structure and closing trash bins just outside of the consulate.
