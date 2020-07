You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources InZone Project Founder Holds Town Hall On Plan To Move 25 Boys To Barrington Hills



Residents of Barrington Hills on Thursday evening had a chance to learn more about a plan to move 25 Black and Brown boys from Chicago to their community. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:52 Published 3 weeks ago Coronavirus: Centre says 'no community transmission in India' as cases spike | Oneindia news



Centre says no community transmission despite a spike in coronavirus cases In india. ICMR said that India has reported lowest cases per lakh of the population. States cannot lower their guard and need.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:21 Published on June 11, 2020 Project Community Conversation with Pastor Jesse Canty



WYFF News 4’s Jane Robelot speaks with Pastor Jesse Canty about the role of the church in the process of the country’s healing following the death of George Floyd. Credit: WYFF Duration: 03:14 Published on June 11, 2020

Tweets about this