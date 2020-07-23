Tropical Storm Gonzalo Expected to Become 2020’s First Atlantic Hurricane

Tropical Depression Seven gained power and turned into Tropical Storm Gonzalo on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center reports the storm was about 1,110 miles east of the southern Windward Islands at 5:00 pm. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is sustaining winds of 50 mph and moving to the west at 14 mph....
Tropical Depression #8 is located over the central Gulf of Mexico and is moving WNW at 9mph toward Texas. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Hanna tomorrow with winds up to 45mph as it approaches..
