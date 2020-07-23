Global  
 

Tropical Storm Gonzalo Expected to Become 2020’s First Atlantic Hurricane

NYTimes.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Gonzalo is the earliest named “G” storm since the satellite era began in 1966, according to the National Hurricane Center.
News video: Tropical Storm Gonzalo Picks Up Speed And Strength

Tropical Storm Gonzalo Picks Up Speed And Strength 00:32

 Tropical Depression Seven gained power and turned into Tropical Storm Gonzalo on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center reports the storm was about 1,110 miles east of the southern Windward Islands at 5:00 pm. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is sustaining winds of 50 mph and moving to the west at 14 mph....

Tropical Storm Gonzalo expected to become a hurricane [Video]

Tropical Storm Gonzalo expected to become a hurricane

Tropical storm Gonzalo is expected to reach hurricane status later on today becoming the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tropical Storm Eight in the Gulf of Mexico [Video]

Tropical Storm Eight in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Depression #8 is located over the central Gulf of Mexico and is moving WNW at 9mph toward Texas. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Hanna tomorrow with winds up to 45mph as it approaches..

Tracking the Tropics | July 23, 5am update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | July 23, 5am update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Growing storm could be Atlantic's first hurricane of season

Growing storm could be Atlantic's first hurricane of season Miami (AFP) July 22, 2020 A tropical storm churning toward the Caribbean was expected to strengthen into the first Atlantic hurricane of what promises to be a...
Triple tropical trouble: Douglas, Gonzalo and Tropical Depression 8 threaten US, Caribbean

 Three storms are threatening havoc: Hurricane Douglas in the Pacific, tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic.  
Tropical storm watch for Texas coast as Gulf of Mexico system forms; Gonzalo forecast to become hurricane

 As forecasters monitor what could be the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season over open water, another tropical threat is brewing much closer to...
