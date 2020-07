Quebec tourists 'invade' public beaches in Gaspe region, fuelling tensions Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Quebec's annual two-week construction holiday is in full swing, and with many Quebecers staying closer to home this summer because of COVID-19, towns in the Gaspe region are seeing an influx of tourists drawn to the charming seaside landscapes. 👓 View full article

