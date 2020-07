Divorcing couples may find mediation faster, cheaper during pandemic: experts Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

As the COVID-19 pandemic makes it harder for couples seeking a divorce to appear before a court, some family lawyers in Ontario say there may be more incentive for people to turn to alternative methods such as mediation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this