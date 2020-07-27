Global  
 

Ontario reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, 40 cases in Windsor-Essex

CP24 Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19, with 40 cases in Windsor-Essex and another 28 in Ottawa.
News video: 1,973 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona

1,973 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona 00:34

 According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are now 1,973 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

