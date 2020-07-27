Christopher Nolan film Tenet hitting theatres in Canada before U.S. Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

In the latest plan for Hollywood's hopeful return to movie-going during the pandemic, Warner Bros. will release Christopher Nolan's Tenet in an unprecedented fashion, opening it internationally first on Aug. 26, with a U.S. release in select cities to follow over Labour Day weekend. 👓 View full article

