Steve Kuriigamba #Canadian military plans to send fewer troops to Middle East as fight against ISIL enters new phase https://t.co/LmbVM9Klws 22 minutes ago Elizabeth Gillies RT @CTVNews: Canadian military shrinks Middle East footprint as ISIL fight enters new phase https://t.co/eVpcQuUWHh https://t.co/j1nobdaqIV 42 minutes ago MooseJawToday Canadian military shrinks Middle East footprint as ISIL fight enters new phase https://t.co/tuuLEMwwa9 #citymj https://t.co/IYp5rMuXZM 43 minutes ago yummycanada Canadian military shrinks Middle East footprint as ISIL fight enters new phase https://t.co/BdzHWIpGls 45 minutes ago PrinceGeorgeNow Canadian military shrinks Middle East footprint as ISIL fight enters new phase https://t.co/prlhHOLXfv 45 minutes ago PentictonNow Canadian military shrinks Middle East footprint as ISIL fight enters new phase https://t.co/yHNza193nh 45 minutes ago KamloopsBCNow Canadian military shrinks Middle East footprint as ISIL fight enters new phase https://t.co/wMAK7UBl84 45 minutes ago KelownaNow.com Canadian military shrinks Middle East footprint as ISIL fight enters new phase https://t.co/QX2lHVB3uW 45 minutes ago