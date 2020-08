Judge from Walkerton, Collingwood inquiries to lead Ontario probe into COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A judge who was involved in both the Walkerton and Collingwood inquiries has been tapped to lead Ontario's inquiry into nearly 2,000 deaths in the long-term care system attributed to COVID-19. 👓 View full article

