Investigation into Calgary councillor's expenses shows $10K still in question Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

A forensic audit into the expense claims of Calgary councillor Joe Magliocca found that he improperly claimed $5,657 in the last two years, and that there are outstanding questions about another $10,247. 👓 View full article

