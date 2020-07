DavidsTea will only reopen 18 stores in Canada, down from 186 before pandemic Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

DavidsTea's shift to selling primarily online will see the chain reopen 18 stores across Canada, a significant drop from the 186 it had before it closed all of its locations when COVID-19 hit. 👓 View full article

