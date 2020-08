Wild defenceman Matt Dumba raises fist for Canadian, American anthems Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba raised his right fist for "The Star Spangled Banner" and "O Canada" prior to his team's first game of the NHL's restart against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. 👓 View full article

