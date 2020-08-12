Global  
 

Residents of Red Lake, Ont., urged to leave as fire burns toward town

CBC.ca Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Residents of Red Lake, Ont., are being urged to leave due to the Red Lake 49 forest fire. Though it has grown less than 100 hectares since Tuesday evening, the fire is now burning just two kilometres outside the town due to a change in wind patterns.
Related news from verified sources

Residents of Red Lake, Ont., ordered to evacuate as forest fire rages nearby

 A forest fire raging just south of Red Lake, Ont., Tuesday had municipal officials urging residents to evacuate as soon as possible and warning that Highway 105,...
CBC.ca

Pure Gold Mining says there is no damage to Red Lake mine site amid ongoing forest fire

 Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) (LON:PUR) has noted an ongoing forest fire close to Red Lake, Ontario but said there has been no damage to infrastructure or...
Proactive Investors


