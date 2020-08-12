Residents of Red Lake, Ont., urged to leave as fire burns toward town
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Residents of Red Lake, Ont., are being urged to leave due to the Red Lake 49 forest fire. Though it has grown less than 100 hectares since Tuesday evening, the fire is now burning just two kilometres outside the town due to a change in wind patterns.
