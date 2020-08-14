Global  
 

Ontario reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

CP24 Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting 92 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one new death, now including data from Toronto which was unavailable on Thursday.
Related news from verified sources

Sudan: one death due to COVID-19, 42 new infections

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Sudan reported, on Friday, 42 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), putting the tot...
MENAFN.com

Ontario reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for one full week

 For the first time in several months, Ontario health officials recorded fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 daily for one whole week.
CTV News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 466 new cases, 12 deaths

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 466 new cases, 12 deaths Victoria has recorded 466 new Covid-19 cases since yesterday's update and 12 deaths.One death was a man in his 30s, two men in their 70s, two men and three women...
New Zealand Herald


